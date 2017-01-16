This is how Navjot Singh Sidhu used to mock Rahul Gandhi before joining Congress - Viral video

Chandigarh: A video has gone viral showing cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has joined Congress after hectic negotiations, mocking the party, Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh.

Sidhu joined Congress on Sunday after a meeting with its vice president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Gandhi warmly welcomed Sidhu, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, into the party fold at his residence.

However, a video has gone viral showing Sidhu slamming Gandhi and Congress, and hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at various occasions.

Watch the video here:

Earlier on Monday, Sidhu said he was a "born Congressman" who was coming back to his roots and would be ready to work under anybody appointed by the high command and contest from where the party wants him to.

Sidhu is expected to contest the February 04, Punjab Assembly Election from Amritsar East, part of the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency which he represented for the Bharatiya Janata Party from 2004 to 2014.

Sidhu said he would contest from whichever constituency the party asked him to stand from.