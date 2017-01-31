Two Pakistani boats seized at Punjab's Tota border out post by BSF

Chandigarh: Amid heightened security across the nation over escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday seized two Pakistani boats at Tota border out post in Punjab.

No arrest has been made so far and the matter is being investigated.

In October last year, the BSF seized a Pakistani boat from the same area. The boat was empty and had reportedly got washed away along with its anchor due to rising water level in the sea.