Unbelievable Baisakhi celebrations at Wagah Border – Watch video
Wagah: Attari-Wagah joint check post on Indo-Pak border witnessed a lively and colourful Thursday evening as hundreds of people gathered on the Indian side of the border for the annual harvest festival celebrations of Baisakhi.
Usually, the crowd witnesses drills by India`s Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistani Rangers, paramilitaries of the two bordering nations, however, today they were replaced by the energetic performances of Nihangs.
Various of traditional Sikh warriors, Nihangs, performed amazing stunts at the Indo-Pak border.
Baisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Vaisakhadi, Puthandu Pirappu and Naba Barsha are the harvest festivals of India, which also mark the traditional New Year in regions and states from Punjab to Bengal to Assam.
#WATCH Vaisakhi celebrations at Wagah Border, Punjab pic.twitter.com/LWZIcHc8lp
— ANI (@ANI_news) April 13, 2017
