हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab panchayat polls

Voting for panchayat polls in Punjab underway, 8000 candidates in fray

The State Election Commission has set up 17,268 polling booths and 86,340 personnel are deputed on duty.

Voting for panchayat polls in Punjab underway, 8000 candidates in fray
ANI photo

Chandigarh: Amid tight security cover, the polling to elect sarpanchs and panchs for 13,276 villages in Punjab is underway. The voting has begun from 8 am to 4 pm on Sunday and counting of votes will take place after the conclusion of polling.

A state election official said that all necessary arrangements have been made to hold smooth, transparent and peaceful polling. 

As many as 8,000 candidates are in fray for the post of sarpanchs and panchs. The official added that around 4,363 sarpanchs and 46,754 panchs are already elected unopposed.

As many as 13,276 sarpanchs and 83,831 panchs will be elected for 13,276 villages, he said.

Nearly 1.27 crore voters are taking part in the polling.

The State Election Commission has set up 17,268 polling booths and 86,340 personnel are deputed on duty.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Punjab panchayat pollsPunjab panchayat election

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close