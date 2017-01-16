Want to know how many mothers he has — Sukhbir Singh Badal on Navjot Singh Sidhu joining Congress

Chandigarh: Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday hit back at newly-joined Congress member Navjot Singh Sidhu for his criticism of Shrimoni Akali Dal-led government in poll-bound Punjab and said that former cricketer will quit the party within six months.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is like a human bomb. I can give you in writing that he will quit Congress party within six months," Sukhbir Singh said while speaking to ANI.

Launching a scathing attack on Sidhu, Sukhbir accused him of being an opportunist for joining Congress and said, "He is someone who changes his mother every two days. I want to ask him how many mothers he has?"

He is someone who changes his mother every two days.Want to ask him how many mothers he has?: Sukhbir Badal on Sidhu's mother (party) remark pic.twitter.com/8RgsLhPLmD — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal too criticized Sidhu and "he is someone who changes parties per his convenience."

Earlier today, In his first press conference since joining Congress, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu addressed the press about his decision to join the party.

Speaking from the Congress headquarters, along with Ajay Maken and Asha Kumari, Sidhu declared himself as a 'born Congressman'.

"I have just come back to my roots, I was born to be part of Congress," the newly inducted Congress minister said.

Speaking about his mission in the party, Sidhu said, "this isn't my personal battle, but the fight for Punjab's well-being and it's existence, and I am only the medium."

Targeting Punjab CM Badal and his family, Sidhu said jokingly, "Bhaag baaba Badal bhaag, kursi khaali kar," altering the famous film title "Bhaag Milkha, Bhaag".

Sidhu is expected to contest the February 4 Punjab polls from Amritsar-east, a part of the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency which he represented as a BJP member for a decade.