Watch: Celebrations at Amritsar's Golden Temple on 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh

Amritsar: Celebrations were held on Monday at Amritsar's Golden Temple on the occasion of the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

The tenth Sikh Guru was born on December 22, 1666, to ninth Sikh master, Guru Tegh Bahadur and Mata Gujri. He was anointed the supreme leader of the Sikhs at the age of nine, becoming the last of the living Sikh Gurus.

The Akal Takht this year decided to celebrate the Gurpurab on December 25 as per the Bikrami calendar.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended greetings on the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru.

"As we mark the 350th Prakash Parv, I bow to the venerable Guru Gobind Singh ji. He was an embodiment of exceptional courage and immense wisdom. His brave deeds and noble thoughts inspire people across generations," he had said in a tweet.

In another tweet, PM Modi had said, "Guru Gobind Singh ji believed in the power of equality. He opposed all forms of social discrimination and was revered for his sense of justice as well as honesty."

Meanwhile, the three-day annual 'shaheedi jor mela' began on Monday in Fatehgarh Sahib in the memory of Guru Gobind Singh's two younger sons - Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh - who were buried alive in a brick wall.

Despite the cold weather, lakhs of devotees paid homage to the brothers and their grandmother Mata Gujri at Gurdwara Thanda Burj, where they were prisoned. They also took a holy dip in the sacred tanks of the Gurdwaras.

On the concluding day on December 27, 2017, a nagar kirtan (religious procession) will be taken from the Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib to the Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup, where the two younger sons (sahibzadas) of the 10th Sikh Guru were cremated.

