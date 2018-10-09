25-year-old woman allegedly raped by neighbour in Rajasthan

Kota: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour while she was alone at her home in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Tuesday.

The woman filed a complaint on Monday evening, they said, adding the accused has been absconding since then.

The woman alleged that her mother was unwell and her brother had taken her to hospital late Sunday evening. Noticing the woman alone, the 30-year-old neighbour entered her home and forcibly raped her, the police said.

Hearing her cry, one of her relatives in the neighbourhood rescued her, but the accused managed to fee, Station House Officer at Parola Police Station Banne Singh said.

The police have registered a case against the accused, the SHO said, adding the victim was sent for medical examination Tuesday.

