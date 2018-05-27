4 years of Modi government: Union minister travels in train, takes feedback from passengers

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday took a tour from Jaipur to Bikaner on a train. While travelling, Meghwal tried to take feedback on the completion of four years of Modi government from passengers travelling on board. The minister spoke to the passengers about the functioning and shortcomings of Railways.

In a 20-second video, Meghwal is seen sitting among a crowd of fellow passengers and enquiring about the functioning of the train. People on board are also seen pointing out on what is not functioning in the train. They are apparently showing a power plug which is not working.

#WATCH Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal travelled from Jaipur to Bikaner on a train, took feedback from passengers on four years of Modi government, and spoke to them about the functioning and shortcomings of Railways' #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/kFCSdV6JNM — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2018

The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed its fourth anniversary on May 26, Saturday. On the occasion, the Prime Minister recalled how his government began the "journey of working towards India’s transformation" on May 26 in 2014 after the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power by winning a massive mandate in the Lok Sabha elections.

With four years into power, the BJP has already launched a full-fledged campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In its efforts to let the people know of the government's achievements, the BJP will launch a fortnight-long programme. In a 15-day-long exercise, BJP leaders led by president Amit Shah will reach out to one lakh personalities from different walks of life.

The programme will start on May 27, Sunday, in which all ministers - both from the Centre and BJP-ruled states, MPs, MLAs, mayors and all other office-bearers of the party will reach out to personalities or experts or influential people across the country.

It will also include a special contact drive in SC and ST localities and also with senior citizens. Besides, the leaders have been asked by the party to meet at least 50 polling booth workers of the BJP and brief them about the Modi government's works.