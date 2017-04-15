After UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan Governor opposes holidays on birth anniversaries

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh has said that there should be no holidays on birth anniversaries of great personalities instead students should be taught about them on these days.

Speaking at a state level function at Mundwa village near here on the 126th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar yesterday, he said the holidays on birth anniversaries of great personalities should be abolished and seminars should be held in schools and colleges to make students aware about their life journey.

The Governor said that no society can progress unless social harmony is strengthened and discrimination ends.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has echoed the same views yesterday as he payed tributes to the chief architect of Indian Constitution at a function in Lucknow.

"There should be no holidays in schools on birth anniversaries of great personalities. Instead special two hour programme should be held to teach students about them", Adityanath said.