Air India's Bhopal-Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur after bird hit

Bhopal: A Delhi-bound Air India flight with 122 passengers and crew on board was diverted to Jaipur due to a bird hit after its take-off from Bhopal airport on Monday.

"AI 436 suffered a bird hit after the take off (in morning). The pilot and the co-pilot were watchful of the impact during the journey and upon feeling vibration in the engine, decided to land at Jaipur airport," Air India Spokesman Dhananjay Kumar told PTI.

"The impact damaged seven blades of the engine and the aircraft has been grounded for three-four days," he said.

All the passengers were deplaned safely after the aircraft landed at Jaipur, the official said.

The passengers who had to urgently reach their destination were provided alternate flights while international travellers have been provided with taxis to reach Delhi. The remaining passengers were accommodated in a coach for the completion of their journey, Kumar said.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Prabhat Jha, who was on the flight, has appreciated efforts of pilot in handling the emergency situation.

"The pilot dealt with the situation adroitly by handling the passengers in a proper manner. He only informed that the plane will be landing in Jaipur. After the plane landed safely, he informed about the fuel leakage mid air," he added.