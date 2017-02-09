Armed men attack former sarpanch's family, two injured in Rajsthan
Bharatpur: Two persons were injured when a group of armed men allegedly opened fire at a former sarpanch's family members in Bharatpur district here, police said today.
"The incident occurred in Naglatula village in Radawal area yesterday when the accused thrashed and opened fire at the family members of former sarpanch Ramkishan," they said.
While Ramkishan's brother Bharat received bullet injuries, his son Ranvir was badly thrashed by the assailants, police said.
The injured have been admitted to SMS hospital in Jaipur, they added.
