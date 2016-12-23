close
ATS Additional SP, woman found dead in car in Jaipur

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 02:41
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Jaipur: Additional SP posted in the anti-terror squad (ATS) of the Rajasthan Police Ashish Prabhakar (45) was found dead in a government vehicle on Thursday.

Body of a woman was also found at the spot, as per ANI.

The vehicle was found at a spot on the Mahal road at Shivdaspura.

ATS-SOG Additional DG Umesh Mishra was quoted as saying to The Tribune that a service revolver was found beside the bodies that were lying in a pool of blood.

The car was reportedly spotted by passersby when they heard gunshots around 9 pm.

 

First Published: Friday, December 23, 2016 - 07:51

