Complaint against Rajasthan minister for 'hurting Brahmin sentiment'
PTI | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 16:02
Jaipur: A police complaint was today registered against the Primary and Secondary Education Minister of Rajasthan, Vasudev Devnani, for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Brahmins.
"A written complaint was given by one Umakant Ojha, who alleged that the minister recently raised a question at a programme as to why Brahmins use the title 'Pandit' with their names without a proper degree," Jyoti Nagar police SHO Raghuveer Singh Bhati told PTI.
The complainant alleged that the minister's statement had hurt the religious sentiments of Brahmins.
The SHO said no FIR was lodged but the police were looking into the allegation.
The minister was not available for comments.
First Published: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 16:02
