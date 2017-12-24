Congress to field Karan Yadav in Alwar LS bypoll

Jaipur: Karan Singh Yadav will be the Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha bypoll in Alwar, a party leader said on Sunday.

Yadav, a doctor by profession, has been a two-time MLA from Behrod and also an MP from Alwar.

Jitendra Singh, an aide of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, was in contention. Singh lost to Bharatiya Janata Party`s Mahant Chandnath in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The byelections to Alwar and Ajmer parliamentary constituencies and Mandalgarh assembly seat in Rajasthan are likely to be declared between January 1-5, Election Commission sources told IANS.

These seats fell vacant due to the deaths of the sitting MPs and MLA.

The Congress is yet to declare its candidate for the Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency and the Mandalgarh assembly seat.

The BJP had won all three but is yet to name its candidates for these constituencies.