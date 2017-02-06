close
Earthquake in Jaipur, sparks panic

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 00:17
New Delhi: Residents of Jaipur were left in shock after earthquake jolted the region on Monday night.

Reportedly, the earthquake was felt around 10:35 PM.

Epicentre was Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag. 

Its magnitude was 5.8 on Richter Scale.

(More details awaited)

First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 22:57

