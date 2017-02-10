Former Jaipur royal family supports Karni Sena on ''Padmavati''

Jaipur: Shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali`s upcoming movie "Padmavati" seems to have run into further problems.

A former Jaipur royal family has now come out in support of Shree Rajput Karni Sena, which had opposed shooting of the film at Jaigarh fort near Jaipur alleging distortion of historical facts by the filmmaker.

The former Jaipur royal family, in a statement here, warned that anyone attempting to distort the heritage or the history will not be tolerated at any cost.

The family said that it stands with Shree Rajput Karni Sena and other such national organisations, which want to keep alive the rich and proud history of Rajasthan.

The statement also pointed out that disciplinary action is being taken against the erring officials of the department, which has been set up by the family to take care of shootings and to take necessary permissions in regard to shooting of films and advertisements.

"This department did not provide full information to the royal family relating to the film `Padmavati` and gave permission to shoot it," the statement said.

Shooting for films, serials and advertisements take place frequently in the different historic palaces belonging to the Jaipur royal family on a regular basis.

The statement further went on to say that the family stands committed to protect the proud history of Rajasthan. Anyone attempting to twist or change the history of Rajasthan will not be tolerated.

"In future, before any such shootings take place in the historic monuments of the royal family, the narration of the entire story will be thoroughly checked."

On January 27, activists of the Rajput organisation Shree Rajput Karni Sena protested, misbehaved and manhandled the crew of "Padmavati".

They also damaged some cameras and other equipment. Bhansali had to stop shooting.