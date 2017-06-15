Four killed as car rams into tree

Jaisalmer: Four persons were killed and ten others injured when their car rammed into a tree along the roadside in Fatehgarh area of the district.

The accident occurred late last night when the victims were on their way to Barmer from Jaisalmer and the speeding vehicle hit the tree.

Two of the deceased were identified as Hemaram (55) and Dakhu Devi (65). Two other deceased are the car driver and a minor boy, police said today.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.