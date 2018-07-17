हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Stalking

Girl beats up boy for allegedly stalking, spreading rumours; says 'You're not Donald Trump's son'

A video of the girl beating up the boy went viral on the social media.

ANI photo

JAIPUR: A boy was beaten black and blue by a girl with a rod in Rajasthan's Bharatpur city for allegedly stalking her and spreading rumours about her. 

According to girl, the boy allegedly tried to defame her by spreading rumours that they are dating.

"Main yaha mehnat karne aati hu aur tu mere naam kharab karega (which loosely translates to 'I come here to work hard and you are defaming me')," the girl is seen shouting at the boy in the video, reported PTI.

“Some boys tried to defame me. It is my message to them that don't assume girls are weak,” the girl later told ANI.

“If you think you were born as Donald Trump's son, it's your misunderstanding. No girl is weak. If you cross limits, we'll raise our voices and then your life won't be spared,” said the girl.

"He is spreading rumours among his friends that this girl is his girlfriend and talks to him 4-5 times a day," she said to the onlookers and later slapped the boy.

SP Bharatpur, Anil Tank, however, said no complaint has been lodged in connection with the matter.

“I didn't approach police as I wanted to give him a chance to improve,” the girl said.

With agency inputs

