Give us 10-15 years more, says Vasundhara Raje amid reports of resentment among BJP cadres

Kota: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needs 10 to 15 years more to implement developmental measures in the state, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said on Sunday. The statement comes amid reports of party cadets being angry with Raje-style of government.

“Five years of rule is not sufficient to take the developmental projects and schemes to every noon and corner of the state," Raje said.

At least 10 to 15 years of rule was required to bring about a difference, such as in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, claimed the BJP veteran leader.

After BJP's dismal performance in Rajasthan by-polls earlier in February, the party's OBC wing in Kota expressed unhappiness with the incumbent state CM.

In a letter to party chief Amit Shah, Ashok Choudhary, head of the BJP's Kota district OBC wing wrote, "The people of the state are not happy with Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's style of functioning. The party workers are losing confidence due to her working style." The BJP lost the by-polls to Lok Sabha seats of Ajmer and Alwar and Mandalgarh Assembly seat to Congress candidates.

Raje claimed that the party needs at least two more terms in the state to implement government's development projects and farmer support schemes at every corner of the state.

The CM was speaking at the 11th convention of the Akhil Bhartiya Kirad Kshtriya Mahasabha Adhivashan after inaugurating the Dharnidhar Bhawan at the Dharnidhar Garden, Rangbadi area, in Kota. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present at the event.

She said her government had inherited a huge debt from the previous regime, but through skillful management of resources, she was able to usher in progress in just four and a half years, while also relieving farmers from debt. The state government has given away about Rs 62,000 crore as crop loans to farmers by February 15, and by the end of this year, crop loans would reach nearly Rs 80,000 crore, Raje said.

The interest rate on crop loans has been reduced to 5.5 per cent from 12 per cent, she added.

With PTI inputs