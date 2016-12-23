Gujarat Patel quota leader Hardik Patel arrested in Jaipur, Delhi CM Kejriwal demands release
Jaipur: Gujarat's Patidar quota leader Hardev Patel was on Friday arrested here.
Confirming the development, Patel tweeted that a police officer told him that this was done because of danger to his life.
राजस्थान वसुंधरा सरकार के आदेश पर जयपुर एरपोर्ट पर उतरते ही जयपुर पोलिस हमको अरेस्ट किया।
— Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) December 23, 2016
Patel said he was arrested on landing at the Jaipur airport.
"Jaipur Police cited threats to my life as the reason" he was taken into custody, Patel said.
He quoted an unnamed senior police officer as saying that there were "orders from above" to arrest him.
