Gujarat Patel quota leader Hardik Patel arrested in Jaipur, Delhi CM Kejriwal demands release

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 23, 2016 - 14:50
Jaipur: Gujarat's Patidar quota leader Hardev Patel was on Friday arrested here.

Confirming the development, Patel tweeted that a police officer told him that this was done because of danger to his life.

Patel said he was arrested on landing at the Jaipur airport.

"Jaipur Police cited threats to my life as the reason" he was taken into custody, Patel said.

He quoted an unnamed senior police officer as saying that there were "orders from above" to arrest him.

