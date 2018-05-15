Gujjar leader to chalk out strategy for quota demand

Jaipur: A delegation of the Gujjar community will today brief their leader Kirori Singh Bainsla about the meeting with Rajasthan ministers on their demand for five per cent reservation within the OBC quota.

Spokesperson of the Gujjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti (GASS), Himmat Singh, who was present at the meeting with the Rajasthan government last night, said that the future course of action will be decided by Bainsla.

The outcome of the meeting with Bainsla will be shared with the community in Bharatpur district, Singh said.

Thereafter, the details of the meeting will be shared with our community people at Adda in Bharatpur later today, he added.

The delegation of Gujjar leaders had last night held several rounds of meeting with a group of Rajasthan ministers on their demand for five per cent reservation within the OBC quota.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore had told reporters after the meeting that the discussion was "positive".?

The Gujjars are demanding five per cent reservation from within the Other Backward Class (OBC).

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure in Bharatpur.

The police have sought six Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) companies to tackle any untoward situation if arises, police sources said.

The Rajasthan Assembly had in October last year passed a bill to raise the OBC reservation from 21 to 26 percent to provide five per cent quota to the Gujjars and other castes.

However, the high court stayed the bill as it would have increased the reservation to 54 percent.

Later, the Supreme Court also directed the state government not to exceed the 50 percent reservation limit.

