Horrific! 33 killed in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur bus tragedy - Know what led to the mishap

JAIPUR: At least 33 people, including four children, were killed and seven others injured on when a bus plunged into Banas river after veering off a 100-foot bridge in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, police said.

The incident took place early morning in Soorwal police station area when the bus was on its way to Lalsot from Sawai Madhopur.

What led to the incident:

The driver of the bus lost his control over the vehicle after which it broke the railing of a bridge and fell into a river.

As per a report, the driver was reportedly attempting to overtake another vehicle when he lost control of the wheel. The bus plunged nearly 100 feet into the river.

The driver identified as Zakir, was among the dead.

Prime Minister offers condolence:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and said his thoughts were with the families of the deceased.

"State government is closely monitoring the situation, including rescue operations and providing all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Anguished by the bus accident in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. State Government is closely monitoring the situation, including rescue operations and providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 23, 2017

President Ram Nath Kovind too tweeted:

Shocked by news of bus accident in Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan). State authorities taking all steps to help affected passengers. Condolences to bereaved families #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 23, 2017

Earlier today, Sawai Madhopur Superintendent of Police Mamman Singh said that five injured were rushed to hospitals and 10 bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem.

Most of the people died due to drowning including the bus driver.

Passengers were from other states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Assam. Several of them were going to offer prayers at a temple in Malarna Chour in the district, the SP said.