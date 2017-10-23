In the face of opposition, Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje calls for rethink on controversial 'gag law': Reports

Jaipur: Under-fire from the Opposition over her government`s move to amend a law on probing public servants and steps to gag free speech, Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje met state ministers at her residence on Monday and asked them to rethink the new Ordinance, ANI quoted sources as saying.

The state government has, through an Ordinance, made amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, and Indian Penal Code, 1980, to stop courts from ordering an investigation on both serving and former judges, magistrates and public servants in the state.

Besides, no investigation can be conducted by any probe agency against them without there being any prosecution sanction.

It also stops the media from reporting on the issues until the sanction has been issued.

Earlier today, the BJP government had tabled the Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill in the Rajasthan Assembly.

The bill was introduced by Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria among uproarious scenes as the main Opposition Congress walked out from the Assembly.

Senior BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari also walked out in protest of the bill.

The Congress legislators raised slogans against the government and the bill in the state Assembly, IANS reported.

"We will oppose the bill," said Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Raeshwar Dudi.

"This will protect corrupt officials," he added.

Kataria said the government has introduced the bill as it wants the Opposition to discuss it in the Assembly.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi last Sunday had slammed Raje tweeting, "Madam CM, with all humility we are in the 21st century."

(With Agency inputs)