Islamic State supporter brought to Jaipur for interrogation
PTI | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 20:47
Jaipur: A suspected supporter of Islamic State (IS) has been brought here from Chennai for interrogation by the Rajasthan Police as he was said to have been in touch with another operative of the terror outfit held in this state three months back.
Mohammad Iqbal, brought here by Rajasthan's Anti- Terrorist Squad (ATS) on production warrant, was placed under arrest today on the directions of a local court.
He will be produced before the court tomorrow, Superintendent of Police (ATS) Vikas Kumar said.
The accused was said to have been in contact with another IS operative Jameel Ahmed, who was arrested by the ATS from Sikar in November.
Iqbal will be interrogated by the Rajasthan ATS.
First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 20:47
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Iman, world's heaviest woman weighing 500 kg, get a new lease of life in India?
- Watch: PM Modi addresses rally in Uttarakhand's Srinagar
- Why are politicians trying to disguise crime in UP in communal colours?
- WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks off Mehedi Hasan's stumps with brilliant delivery during one-off Test
- I-League, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan — As it happened...
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- WATCH: When Ishant Sharma asked a 'staring' Sabbir Rahman to focus on his batting
- T20 Blind World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian team with a special message