Jaipur: 60 people injured, 40 fire incidents on Diwali

JAIPUR: Nearly 60 people were injured and 40 incidents of fire were reported during Diwali celebrations in the pink city.

"One person was admitted to burn ward and another was taken to eye ward, while the rest were given primary treatment," Dr R K Jain, in charge of the emergency, Sawai Man Singh government hospital said.

Most of the people who received burn injuries were children and young adults, he said.

Close to 40 incidents of fire were also reported from different parts of the city last night.

However, no major fire incident took place, a fire official said.

People thronged the markets inside the walled city to witness special decoration and lightings during the festival.