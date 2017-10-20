Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Jaipur: 60 people injured, 40 fire incidents on Diwali

 Nearly 60 people were injured and 40 incidents of fire were reported during Diwali celebrations in the pink city.

PTI| Last Updated: Oct 20, 2017, 15:12 PM IST
Comments |
Jaipur: 60 people injured, 40 fire incidents on Diwali

JAIPUR: Nearly 60 people were injured and 40 incidents of fire were reported during Diwali celebrations in the pink city.

"One person was admitted to burn ward and another was taken to eye ward, while the rest were given primary treatment," Dr R K Jain, in charge of the emergency, Sawai Man Singh government hospital said.

Most of the people who received burn injuries were children and young adults, he said.

Close to 40 incidents of fire were also reported from different parts of the city last night.

However, no major fire incident took place, a fire official said.

People thronged the markets inside the walled city to witness special decoration and lightings during the festival. Diwali: Around 60 injured, 40 fire incidents in Jaipur.

Tags:
Jaipurjaipur diwaliPink Cityfire incidents jaipur
Next
Story

Alwar cops snatch 51 cows belonging to Muslim family, hand over to 'gaushala'

Trending