हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jaipur

Jaipur walled city proposed as next UNESCO heritage site

There are a total of 37 World Heritage sites in the country at present. 

Jaipur walled city proposed as next UNESCO heritage site

NEW DELHI: 'The Walled City of Jaipur' in Rajasthan is the next proposed site for UNESCO World Heritage recognition, Union Minister for Culture Mahesh Sharma said on Tuesday. As per Operation Guidelines 2017, only one site can be nominated by the state party each year.

"The recognition of World Heritage is a matter of great pride. It impacts the local economy by giving a boost to domestic and international tourism leading to increased employment Generation, creation of World class infrastructure and augmentation of sale of local handicrafts, handlooms and heritage memorabilia. Besides, it adds to the prestige of the country as well as prescribed site," Sharma told Rajya Sabha. 

There are a total of 37 World Heritage sites in the country at present. These include Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh, Ajanta Caves, Elephanta Caves and Ellora Caves in Maharashtra among others.

The most recent addition to the list was Victorian and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai, which became a World Heritage site this year. It is a collection of 19th century Victorian Neo Gothic public buildings and 20th century Art Deco buildings.
 

Tags:
JaipurWalled City of JaipurRajasthanUNESCOWorld Heritage recognitionMahesh Sharma

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close