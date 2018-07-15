हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan

Jewellery, shoes taken off during frisking for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment exam

JHUNJHUNU: Candidates appearing for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment exam on Sunday were made to take off their shirts, shoes and even jewellery for frisking. The candidates had to go through the frisking before entering the exam hall. 

Around 15 lakh candidates are appearing for the police constable recruitment exam on July 14 and 15. The list of dos and don'ts for the exams included that the candidates will have to take the test barefoot. It also said that they will have to avoid fancy accessories and full-sleeve shirts.

The Superintendents of Police (SPs) of various districts where the exam will be conducted had been told to take a call if internet services need to be suspended in and around 5-km radius of the exam centers. 

Inspector General (IG) Prashakha Mathur had said that the candidates will have to follow a dress code to take the test. "Those wearing full-sleeve shirts/kurtas will not be permitted to take the test. The candidates have also been asked to wear simple footwear, which will have to be taken off outside the exam hall," Mr Mathur had said on Saturday.

The candidates were also not allowed to bring in mobile phones or any other electronic gadget to the exam center. DIG OP Galhotra had on Friday called a meeting of senior officers and reviewed the exam preparations.

The state police have appealed to all candidates to ignore those who promise them jobs in exchange for an amount. Additional IG Rajeev Sharma had said that a strict vigil is being kept against rumour-mongers. Around two dozen people have been arrested in Jodhpur, Bikaner and Sikar after confessing that they promised jobs in exchange for money.

Rajasthan Police's Special Operation Group (SOG) had in March this year busted gangs involved in facilitating cheating for candidates, leading to cancellation of the exam. Twenty-six people had been arrested.

The gangs had hacked into computers. It was then decided that future recruitment exams would be conducted in an offline mode.

