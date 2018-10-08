हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Just a natural call: Rajasthan Minister defends himself for urinating in public

Facing ire after a photo of him urinating in public went viral, Rajasthan Minister Shambhu Singh Khatesar defended himself saying that it was a natural call. 

"There was a wall and some posters stuck at some distance on it. I hadn't paid attention. It isn't right to urinate in open but it's a natural call. Urinating in a crowded area, is wrong," Khetsar said.

He also said that he had to urinate as there were no urinals at a stretch. "As far as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is concerned, urination alone doesn't contribute to uncleanliness. That place did not have urinals for kilometers at a stretch," he said.

He also denied urinating near the poster, which featured Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. "The photo of me urinating against a wall is not near a campaign poster," Khatesar said.

The photo comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government are aiming to make states 'Open Defecation Free'. 

The BJP leader was caught on camera at a location close to the venue where a BJP election rally was being organised. He said that there were nearly 2.5 lakh people present. "There was no urinal nearby for kilometres at a stretch and I was busy working since morning," he said.

