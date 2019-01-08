हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Man held from Rajasthan for kidnapping, marrying minor

Representational image

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly kidnapping a minor and forcefully marrying her, police said on Monday. 

The accused was identified as Manjeet Singh, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, they said, adding that he was carrying a reward of Rd 50,000.

In February 2018, the girl, a student of class XI, was allegedly kidnapped by Singh and a case under the POCSO Act, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the Juvenile Justice Act was registered at Ranhola police station, said Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Rajiv Ranjan.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused was being helped by his family members, including his brother-in-law Naresh, the officer said. 

Despite raids conducted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttrakhand, the girl and Singh could not be found.

On Saturday, police received information that Singh was present in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. Subsequently, a trap was laid and the accused was apprehended from Jhunjhunu on Sunday at around 3 pm, while the girl was recovered from Najafgarh on Monday morning, Ranjan added.

During interrogation, Singh disclosed that he worked as a driver in Rohini area. He used to visit the girl's neighbourhood occasionally to meet his relatives, he said. 

On February 14, 2018, he kidnapped her and later, he forcefully married her at Arya Samaj Mandir in Chandigarh, the officer said. 

