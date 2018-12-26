हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
medical aspirant dies in kota

Medical aspirant from UP's Kushinagar allegedly commits suicide in Kota

A 17-year-old medical aspirant, based out of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, allegedly committed suicide on Monday.

Medical aspirant from UP&#039;s Kushinagar allegedly commits suicide in Kota

KOTA: A 17-year-old medical aspirant, based out of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, allegedly committed suicide on Monday.

The girl, preparing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room. 

So suicide note was found, according to the police.

"No suicide note has been found, the causes of the suicide will be investigated," said police.

 

 

Earlier, there were reports that a note was recovered from by the body in which the girl requested that her parents should not be informed about the suicide, but be told that she died of some disease.

She took admission in Kota earlier this year to prepare for NEET exam.

Tags:
medical aspirant dies in kotamedical aspirantNational Eligibility cum Entrance TestNEET

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close