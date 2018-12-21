Naseeruddin Shah skips Ajmer Literature Festival after protests by right-wing groups

JAIPUR: Legendary Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah on Friday gave the Ajmer Literature Festival a miss due to strong protests by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and other right-wing associations for his controversial statements.

In a video message, Shah had earlier said that he fears for his children in this country.

In a video message on YouTube, Shah had said that more importance is being given to the death of a cow than the death of a police officer in some areas.

He also said that he is worried about his children who did not receive any religious education.

The veteran Bollywood actor later defended his comment and said that his remarks reflected his concerns for his country.

"What I said earlier was as a worried Indian. What did I say this time that I am being termed as a traitor? I am expressing concerns about the country I love, the country that is my home. How is that a crime?" the critically-acclaimed actor said at the peak of the controversy.

While interacting with media, the Bollywood actor later told the media that he loves the country he resides in.

"What mistake did I make by expressing my thoughts," he asked.

Shah's justification comes after he was widely questioned for his remarks on what he believes is a precarious situation prevailing in the country. He was also trolled on social media even though there were voices in his support too.

Previously, Shah was trolled online after he posted a Facebook message calling India cricket captain Virat Kohli as the 'world's worst-behaved' player.

Meanwhile, the police in Ajmer confirmed that right-wing demonstrators protested against Shah.

However, no FIR has been lodged.