Nehru ate beef and pork, was not a 'pandit': Rajasthan BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja, who is known for making offensive statements, has once again targeted the country's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and his Congress party.

Ahuja, the BJP MLA from Ramgarh (Alwar), has said that Nehru was not a 'pandit' and the prefix was added by the Congress party on his name.

“Nehru was not a pandit, one who ate beef and pork, cannot be a pandit. Congress has put pundit in front of his name,” the loudmouth BJP legislator said.

Ahuja made these remarks after visiting the BJP headquarters here on Friday. Ahuja also accused the Congress party of contesting elections in the name of casteism.

The Ramgarh MLA said this in response to Rajasthan PCC chief Sachin Pilot's statement that Rahul Gandhi had learned to visit temples from his grandmother Indira Gandhi. 

“Rahul Gandhi has never visited temples with Indira Gandhi. If my claim is wrong, I will quit my post or Sachin Pilot should quit his post,” the BJP lawmaker said. 

Ahuja raised the question on Rahul’s proposed temple visit and asked “Pilot, Gehlot or Ghulam Nabi should tell that when was the 'yagyopaveet' sanskar of Rahul done. A 'janeu' (sacred thread) is worn only after the yagyopaveet sanskar is over.”

This is not the first time that Ahuja has targeted the Nehru-Gandhi family and the Congress party.

The BJP MLA recently said that cow slaughter was a bigger crime than terrorism. He also courted a controversy due to his stance on "love jihad".

Speaking to ANI, Ahuja had claimed that girls coming from the Hindu families were being targeted, lured into love jihad and forced to change their religion.

Ahuja had earlier claimed that JNU students indulge in sex and booze and go naked on campus and later attributed the growing instances of rapes in India to the Nehru, Gandhi family.

Blaming the Nehru family for all social problems in the country, the BJP legislator from Alwar's Ramgarh also urged that all statues and monuments named after the Gandhis should be immediately demolished like it was done in Iraq where hundreds of agitators uprooted dictator Saddam Hussain and broke into pieces his iconic statue in central Baghdad.

Ahuja had faced criticism for saying JNU students were responsible for 50 percent of rapes and molestation cases in the national capital.

