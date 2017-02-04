close
NHRC to conduct spot enquiry into allegations of gang-rape in Dhar district

ANI | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 12:51
New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognizance of a complaint from the nine Scheduled Tribe women residents of Bhutia and Holibayada villages of District Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, that they became victims of police atrocities including rape, sexual assault and molestation on January 25, 2017. 

They include four victims of gang-rape, three of molestation and two minor girl victims of sexual assault.

The commission has observed that the allegations raise serious issues of violation of human rights by the police personnel. 

It has asked Director General (Investigation), NHRC to depute a team for a spot enquiry and submit a report at the earliest.

First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 12:51

