Now Rajasthan minister shares his piece of wisdom on cow — Here's what he said

Jaipur: Rajasthan Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Vasudev Devnani has claimed that cow is the only animal that is born with a rare ability to 'inhale and exhale oxygen' and that people need to understand its 'scientific significance'.

According to reports, the minister made these 'interesting' claims at an event in Hingonia Gaushala.

Devnani, who is an engineer, asserted further that ailments such as cold and cough are healed if one goes near a cow. The minister did not stop here and made another tragic claim that cow dung has ample quantity of vitamin B that results in soaking radioactivity.

It is to be noted that Rajasthan is the only state in the country which has a minister for cow welfare.

The venue where the education minister made the claim was Hingonia Gaushala made headlines last year when more than 500 cows died in just over two weeks in July-August last year. Rajasthan government then revealed that 8,122 cows had died in the govt run cow shelter since January.

The cows had died after they were caught neck-deep in cow dung and fodder that had turned slushy due to rainwater seepage.

Cow — considered to be a holy animal by Hindus, has lately become a political issue in the country.