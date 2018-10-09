Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshow in Vasundhara Raje's home turf Dholpur, address rally in poll-bound Rajasthan's Bikaner

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Rajasthan on a two-day visit.

JAIPUR: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will arrive in poll-bound Rajasthan on Tuesday where he will hold a roadshow and address a rally on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Congress president will visit Dholpur – Vasundhara Raje's home turf - on Tuesday during his two-day tour to Rajasthan.

The Gandhi scion will attend the first meeting in Mania then in Badi, Basedi, Bayana and Vair, according to state Congress chief Sachin Pilot.

He will also visit Bharatpur and Dausa districts later in the day.

Rahul Gandhi will address a 'Sankalp Rally' in Rajasthan's Bikaner city on Wednesday.

The Congress chief will rest in Mahua and will take part in two different events in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The assembly polls in Rajasthan are due later this year. 

