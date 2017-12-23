Rajasthan: 32 dead after bus falls off bridge into river

JAIPUR: At least 32 people on Saturday died and several others were injured after a bus carrying passengers fell off a bridge into a river in Rajasthan.

The accident happened at Dubi in Sawai Madhopur district where a bus carrying passengers fell off a bridge into a river.

The accident happened at Dubi in Sawai Madhopur district.

"Total 26 bodies have been recovered so far. Rescue operation is underway to find any survivors," Subhash Mishra, Circle officer (CO), City said.

The bridge is built on the Banas river on the Lalsot Kota Mega Highway.

According to the police, the private bus lost control and fell into the river, breaking the railings of the bridge.

The police immediately rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue work.

Meanwhile, the injured have been admitted to the hospital.

The injured have been admitted to hospital after the accident in Sawai Madhopur's Dubi.

Most of the passengers were reportedly heading to Uttar Pradesh.