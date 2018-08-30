हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Voter list

Rajasthan: 25000 duplicate entries in voters' list detected

Nearly 25,000 duplicate entries were found in the voter's list in Rajasthan capital Jaipur. 

JAIPUR: Nearly 25,000 duplicate entries were found in the voter's list in Rajasthan capital Jaipur. 

Authorities are currently erasing the duplicate names.

“25000 duplicate listings in the voting list and the process of deleting these duplicate names form the voter list in underway,” said Jaipur District Collector Siddharth Mahajan.

“We are matching every voter's face in our Election Commission software,” added Mahajan. 

Earlier this month, Congress claimed that it detected nearly 3,000 duplicate voters in draft rolls of Jhotwara Assembly constituency.

“A software engineer engaged by us has found duplicate entries of 3,000 voters in a sample scanning of 25,000 voters of Jhotwara area. The constituency has nearly 3.5 lakh voters, hence the figure can reach around 40,000 voters if all rolls are scanned properly. I have handed over a memorandum to the collector demanding a through probe into enrollment of duplicate voters,” said ex-Jaipur (rural) MP Lalchand Kataria told DNA.

It was immediately brought to Mahajan's notice. 

A couple of weeks ago a Congress delegation had met state election department officials over the same issue. 

