Rajasthan: 82-year-old paralytic woman thrashed by son, dies

JAIPUR: A man in Rajasthan thrashed his 82-year-old paralytic mother who died soon after. The incident took place in Alwar's Shahjahanpur.

The man is a teacher by profession. The brutal act was captured on a camera by the man's nephew.

#Rajasthan: Teacher thrashed his 82-year-old paralytic mother in Alwar's Shahjahanpur, incident captured on camera by man's nephew; woman died soon after. Police say, 'Went to man's house but he was not there. It is being said that video is of 18 Jan, investigation is underway.' pic.twitter.com/Y6yMEOu9Vq — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2018

Following the incident, police went to look for the accused but did not get hold of him. The incident is said to have taken place on January 18.

"Went to the man's house but he was not there. It is being said that video is of 18 Jan, investigation is underway," police said.

In January, a man in Rajkot allegedly killed his ailing mother, throwing her off the roof of their apartment building. In a CCTV footage recovered, showed him dragging his mother from their apartment towards the stairs.

Soon after son Sandeep Nathwani took his mother Jayshree Ben upstairs, she fell from the terrace. One of the guards at the locality came to his house to inform him of the accident.

Denying his involvement in the murder, Sandeep who is an assistant professor at Mody Pharmacy College in Rajkot, had claimed that he was not present at the terrace when the 'accident' took place.