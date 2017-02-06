close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »
﻿

Rajasthan ATS to question TN man with suspected ISIS links

PTI | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 20:26

Jaipur: Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have traced a suspect in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu with alleged links with ISIS fund raiser Jamil Ahmed who was arrested by the squad in November last year.

 

Mohammad Iqbal (35) had been booked by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for possessing 20 gold biscuits worth Rs 1 crore.

"Two days back we had got to know about his links with Jamil Ahmed. Iqbal will be brought to Jaipur for interrogation and arrested if found involved," SP (ATS) Vikas Kumar told PTI.

"Iqbal's name had surfaced during Ahmed's interrogation. Iqbal was under our surveillance for the last few days," said Kumar.

First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 20:26

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.