Rajasthan BJP chief's appointment hits intra-party conflict hurdle

JAIPUR: It has been a week that Ashok Parnami resigned from the post of state party chief resigned, however, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan has not picked a replacement yet. This is apparently due to caste equations and pressure politics.

The delay is alleged because of a stalemate situation between Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and the Central leadership over appointing a BJP state president. Raje is pressurizing to make her favourite person as party's state head, while the top leadership is in favour of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as the state president, DNA quoted sources as saying.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh appointed Parnami as a member of the national working committee following which the latter submitted his resignation.

Parnami was appointed as Rajasthan BJP chief in February 2014 and is also a BJP legislator from Jaipur's Adarsh Nagar constituency.

The preparations of the ruling party for the state assembly elections, slated to be held later this year, have certainly hit a pause button after Parnami put down his papers last week.

BJP national president Amit Shah is allegedly considering the caste equation before appointing someone. According to sources, Shah wants to make Shekhawat the state president. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is also in favour this decision. But in view of the opposition from Raje camp, the announcement of the new state president has been not made.

Highly placed sources in the BJP revealed that the top leadership is considering several other names as an alternative to Shekhawat, that can benefit the party in the upcoming assembly and general elections.

(With inputs from DNA)