close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rajasthan farmers launch indefinite stir

Hundreds of Bhartiya Kisan Sangh farmers, demanding loan waiver, among other things, launched an indefinite `mahapadav` (sit-in) at eight cities in Rajasthan on Thursday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 19:42

Jaipur: Hundreds of Bhartiya Kisan Sangh farmers, demanding loan waiver, among other things, launched an indefinite `mahapadav` (sit-in) at eight cities in Rajasthan on Thursday.

"Farmers in hundreds are sitting across the state at divisional headquarters in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Bikaner, Bharatpur and Sikar. We want the government to listen and do something for welfare of farmers," B.N. Chaudhary, a BKS functionary, told IANS over phone.

Besides loan waiver, the farmers are also demanding rise in Minimum Support Price (MSP) based on input cost, calling of special session of the state assembly for discussion of their issues, formulating farmer-friendly agricultural policies and implementation of some irrigation projects.

"The state government should make it a crime if crops are purchased below MSP," Chaudhary said. 

He alleged that the state government also was trying to stop farmers from participating in the protest.

Meanwhile, the state government has cancelled the leave of district collectors and police officials in view of the protest and has asked them to keep a close watch on the situation.

Security has been tightened in areas around the `mahapadav` sites. To pacify farmers, the state government has begun procurement of garlic and has also extended the date for wheat procurement to June 30.

TAGS

RajasthanBhartiya Kisan Sangh farmersRajasthan farmers

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Russian cargo craft &#039;Progress 67&#039; successfully docks with International Space Station!
Space

Russian cargo craft 'Progress 67' successfully do...

NASA&#039;s Juno captures clear view of Jupiter&#039;s south polar region
Space

NASA's Juno captures clear view of Jupiter's sout...

World

Pakistan revokes visa of man who ran school where kidnapped...

World

Trump mocks FBI for failing to prove 'Russian Collusio...

World

US congressman Scalise still in critical condition: Hospita...

World

Germany claims US harming EU firms with Russia sanctions

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video