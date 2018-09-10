Rajasthan government announces 2% DA hike for employees

The Rajasthan government on Monday increased the Dearness Allowance for state government employees by two per cent. With the hike, the Dearness Allowance for employees of Rajasthan government has gone up from 7% to 9%.

This comes just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre approved an additional two percent hike for central government employees.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had also approved to release an additional instalment of Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners. The additional hike of 2 per cent was over the rate of 7 percent of the Basic Pay or Pension, to compensate for the price rise.