Rajasthan government asks department heads to indentify inefficient employees

Officers or employees can be removed with three months notice or on payment of three months salary and allowances with immediate effect from state civil services, the order said. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 17:33

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government officials and employees who have completed 15 years in service or attained 50 years of their age and whose integrity is suspicious and work unsatisfactory may lose their job.

Rajasthan Chief Secretary O P Meena, in an order, has asked all department heads to identify those employees or officials who have lost their "utility" required for public welfare jobs.

He has directed all departmental heads to complete the process within three months and apprise the department of personnel.

Drawing the attention to the rule 53(1) of Rajasthan Civil Services (Pension) Rules 1996, the order says that those officers or employees who have completed 15 years of service or completed 50 years of age, whichever is earlier, and who have suspicious integrity and unsatisfactory work record or are unable to carry out their work due to some disabilities can be removed from the job.

Such officers or employees can be removed with three months notice or on payment of three months salary and allowances with immediate effect from state civil services, the order said. 

TAGS

RajasthanO P MeenaRajasthan Civil Servicesinefficient officers

