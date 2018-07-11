हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan

Rajasthan man clicks selfies with 3 dying road accident victims

Obsessed with clicking selfies, the man chose to capture the moment instead of helping the accident-hit dying victims.  

ANI photo

Jaipur: You must have heard of selfie obsession. In the latest instance of it, a man in Rajasthan clicked selfies with three people who met with a road accident and succumbed to their injuries.

Obsessed with clicking selfies, the man instead of helping them chose to capture the moment.

News agency ANI shared photographs of the man taking selfies with the deceased. The photographs also show several other onlookers at the accident spot.

Police said, had the onlookers helped the victims on time, they would have survived.

