Rajasthan: Man held for trying to enter Air Force Station
They alleged that the man was trying to enter the station without proper permission.
Jaisalmer: Air Force officials on Friday nabbed a man for suspicious activities, as he tried to enter the Air Force Station in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer without proper clearance.
Officials handed Robin, who is a resident from Bihar, over to the investigation department for further enquire and probe.
Further investigation underway.