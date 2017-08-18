close
Rajasthan: Man held for trying to enter Air Force Station

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 21:12

Jaisalmer: Air Force officials on Friday nabbed a man for suspicious activities, as he tried to enter the Air Force Station in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer without proper clearance.

Officials handed Robin, who is a resident from Bihar, over to the investigation department for further enquire and probe.

They alleged that the man was trying to enter the station without proper permission.

Further investigation underway. 

