Alwar cow slaughter case

Rajasthan Police arrest main suspect in Alwar cow slaughter case

Shakil Qureshi (24) is the fourth person arrested in connection with the Alwar cow slaughter case.

Representational image

ALWAR: The Alwar Police, which is facing criticism over the alleged lynching a 28-year-old man last week, on Tuesday claimed to have nabbed the main suspect in connection with a case of alleged cow slaughter in the Govindgarh locality here. 

According to ANI, the Alwar Police have so far arrested four women and a man for allegedly selling beef in Alwar's Ambedkar Nagar under Govindgarh police station limits. 

Giving more information, Govindgarh Station House Officer Dara Singh said that Shakil Qureshi (24) is the fourth person arrested in connection with the case.

The police had on Monday arrested Qureshi's wife, mother and sister-in-law and one more woman and also seized nearly 40 kilos of meat, suspected to be beef, from them.

The four women were produced before the court, Singh said.

Dara Singh also informed that Qureshi has confessed to the killing of a cow. About 40 kilos of beef was recovered from their possession after which the samples were sent for forensic testing.

The arrests were made after the police raided a house following a tip-off that a cow had been slaughtered and found the women packaging the meat.

A veterinarian's report said the meat was beef and its samples were sent to forensic experts for further confirmation, the police said.

The latest incident comes at a time when there is blame game going over the alleged Alwar lynching incident during which a 28-year-old Muslim man, identified as Rakbar Khan aka Akbar, was allegedly lynched by a violent mob over suspicion of cow smuggling.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) NRK Reddy on Tuesday warned that strict action will be taken against cow smugglers and cow vigilantes engaging in hooliganism in the state.

Reddy made these remarks while speaking at a meeting called to review the progress of investigation in the Rakbar lynching case. 

The meeting was presided by Director General of Police OP Galhotra and attended by Additional Director General of Police (Crime) PK Singh, Inspector General of Police (ACB) VK Singh and state Nodal Officer (Cow Vigilance) Mahendra Singh Chaudhary.

The investigation to date was reviewed at length and strategy for the way forward was chalked out at the meeting, according to an official.

Reddy said strict vigil is being maintained on the activities of cow smugglers as well as cow vigilantes in the state and those found guilty will be dealt with strictly.

Three accused were arrested for killing Rakbar Khan on the intervening night of July 20-21 and steps are being taken for the arrest of remaining accused, he said.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria said that cow smuggling and beef sale is illegal, and therefore, culprits engaged in the same will get strict punishment. No one has the right to hurt the religious sentiments of people in this country, he added.

(With Agency inputs)

