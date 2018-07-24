हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Churu Police viral video

Rajasthan police female constables dance during wedding-like farewell of Churu SP

Rahul Barhat, a 2007-batch IPS officer, was transferred as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaipur East.

Rajasthan police female constables dance during wedding-like farewell of Churu SP
Screen grab

JAIPUR: Rajasthan's Churu Police is facing flak after hundreds of male and female constables were caught on camera dancing on streets here to give a wedding-like farewell to a senior IPS officer.

According to media reports, around 100 male and female police constables carried out a grand procession during which they were seen dancing to the tune of a DJ while bidding adieu to their superior Rahul Barhat, the outgoing SP of Churu.

During the celebrations, the senior IPS officer was seated on a decorated horse and his colleagues danced around it.

The procession began from the police lines and concluded at the Superintendent of Police's residence.

Hundreds of onlookers watch the procession and made videos as the cops danced to the tunes of the DJ in full uniform. 

"It was the best tenure of my career as the SP Churu. I was here for three years and I am fully satisfied with the successful tenure," Barhat said.

Barhat, a 2007-batch IPS officer, was recently transferred as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaipur east.

The video of the incident has now become viral on the social media with people raising questions if it is permissible under the service rules.

Tags:
Churu Police viral videoChuru SP Rahul Barhat farewell videoRajasthanChuru female police constables dance

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close