Lessons from Bhagwad Gita added to Rajasthan civil services curriculum

JAIPUR: Revising the curriculum for RAS 2018 examination, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has included lessons from Bhagavad Gita to the General knowledge and general studies paper. The excerpts of Gita have been added to a new unit called 'Niti Shastra'.

Along with Bhagavad Gita, the curriculum will also include - lessons from Mahatma Gandhi's life, life sketch of national icons, social reformers, and administrative officers. The syllabus for RAS 2018 exam has been amended by adding a sub-unit, 'Role of Bhagavad Gita in management and administration'.

Aspirants preparing for RAS 2018 exam can be asked questions on management and administrative lessons from as the 18 chapters that deal with the conversation between Lord Krishna and Arjun ahead of the Kurukshetra fight. The candidates who will be appearing in the examination will have to read the book thoroughly in order to answer the questions.

RPSC has lately released a notification for RAS 2018 recruitment. The online submission of forms for RAS 2018 has begun on April 12, 2018. The candidates will be able to apply online until May 11, 2018.

The RAS stands for Rajasthan Administrator Service. The purpose of the recruitment is to shortlist eligible candidates for the Rajasthan administration department who will be able to contribute in serving the Rajasthan state.