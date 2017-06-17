Rajasthan: Sixty people including 13 minors fall ill after eating contaminated food; FIR registered
As many as 60 people, including 13 children, fell sick after eating contaminated food at a ceremony in Bharatpur's Sarsaina village.
Pic courtesy: ANI
The incident happened on Friday after which the sick were admitted to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.
So far, 53 people have been admitted to the hospital.
An FIR had been registered in this matter.
Further details are awaited.