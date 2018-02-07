Rajasthan unhappy with Raje, look for replacement: BJP wing writes to Amit Shah

Kota: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) OBC wing in Kota is 'unhappy' with incumbent state Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. Several sections of the society, including farmers, are angry with the Raje government, claimed party members in a letter to BJP chief Amit Shah.

"The people of the state are not happy with Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's style of functioning. The party workers are losing confidence due to her working style," wrote Ashok Choudhary, head of the BJP's Kota district OBC wing.

Rajasthan is heading for state Assembly polls later this year.

On February 1, the BJP government lost the by-polls to Lok Sabha seats of Ajmer and Alwar and Mandalgarh Assembly seat. Defeating the BJP’s Shakti Singh Hada, Congress candidate Vivek Dhakar won Mandalgarh Assembly seat. In Ajmer, Congress candidate Raghu Sharma defeated BJP's Ramswaroop Lamba, while in Alwar, Congress leader Dr Karan Singh Yadav defeated the BJP’s Jaswant Yadav.

On February 2, the very next day, Choudhary wrote the letter to Shah.

Terming state president Ashok Parnami a "slave of Raje", Choudhary said he was continuously causing damage to the organisation.

He further added that Raje had fallen into the "trap" of bureaucracy (IAS, IPS, RAS, RPS), and that her present actions can only lead to the party's defeat in the state.

Requesting the party high command to change the party leadership in the state, Choudhary claimed that new leadership will infuse energy into the organisation ahead of the Assembly polls.

Kota is known as a BJP bastion. The saffron party had lost in only one of the 17 seats in the district in the 2013 state Assembly polls.

When contacted, Choudhary admitted that he had written the letter to Shah.

Maintaining that he had put forward the plight of the workers to the party's national head, he said, "Each and every word in the letter is that of the party workers."

Bundi district BJP spokesperson Sanjay Lathi echoed the views expressed by Choudhary and admitted that there was a deep unrest among the party workers against the state leadership.

He suggested that the government and the party jointly probed the reasons of its bypoll defeat and worked towards gaining the lost confidence and energy of the party workers.

With PTI inputs